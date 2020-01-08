Plan to streamline administration yet to take concrete shape

The State government’s plans to ‘streamline the administration’ have apparently hit a roadblock with a ‘lukewarm response from the Ministers and Secretaries.’ Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to shift the ‘personal assistants’ who haae been working in same peshis of IAS officers and Ministers for three years. The Ministers and IAS officers ‘hardly responded’ till date though the plan was supposed to be implemented from January 1.

According to information, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney issued orders on December 5 in this regard. The Chief Secretary, in the orders, said that the employees working in the peshis of Ministers and IAS officers have to be transferred before December 31, 2019. But, there is a poor response. Same is the case in districts. More particularly, the staff, camp clerks (CC), who are working in Collectors’ and SPs’ peshis.

In fact, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) is no exception. There are employees who are working in the CMO for many years now. The orders are yet to be implemented even though December 31, 2019, was deadline, sources say.

The allegations are that the peshi staff do not respect the other officials. Also, long-standing service in the same posts is leading to corruption. It is one of the prime reasons behind the Chief Minister’s decision.

“The Chief Minister’s decision has created ripples among the Ministers and senior IAS officers. “The decision is not palatable to them. They are unable to make a decision. The end result is the orders are not implemented till date,” says an official, who did not want to be quoted.