Plan career properly, Yandamoori tells students

Noted personality development trainer Yandamoori Veerendranath has urged students to pause to ponder for properly planning their career.
Addressing students at the Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Sciences (AITS) here on Thursday, he advised them to aim for what they wanted, but never get satisfied with what they already had. “Success is being with a curve on your face,” he started his session thus, indicating the need for satisfaction at every stage of life.
Being a partner with many corporate houses, the financial analyst-turned-novelist, who further doubled up as a corporate trainer, advised the young minds to fix a target and work hard to ensure continuous improvement.
AITS secretary C. Gangi Reddy, principal C. Nadhamuni Reddy and faculty members were present.
