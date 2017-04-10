Pithani takes charge

Labour and Employment Minister Pithani Satynarayana assumed office at the Secretariat near here on Sunday.
On the occasion, the Minister said that the government’s focus was on employment generation and giving a boost to industrial growth. The government was also taking every measure to ensure that those who were displaced due to land acquisition would not suffer.
The opposition parties were unnecessarily making an issue in Tundur case. The government was encouraging industries with an objective of creating a better society and generate employment, he said, adding that employment generation was possible only through industrialisation.
The Minister said that the government would stand by the entrepreneurs who planned to invest in the State. He urged the opposition parties to play a constructive role and support the government. Else, they would be depriving youth of employment opportunities.
