VMC starts voting on City Square design

The City Square project which has been facing resistance from the members of civil society ever since it was announced last year has inched a step closer to becoming a reality.

The civic body which has called for request for proposals from infrastructure companies has finally short-listed four designs, said to be of world class.

As per the plans, the City Square would feature a central iconic pillar surrounded by a water body, a musical fountain with light and sound show, paved walking path, open public meeting space, a public amphitheatre, mini theme park, indoor stadium, gaming zone, play area, food court and underground parking for a minimum of 1,200 cars.

“Before going ahead with the project we need to know the opinion of the public. We will create awareness on the project among people,” Municipal Commissioner J. Nivas said at a press conference here.

“The short-listed designs have been made public through the website vijayawadacitysquare.in. All the details of the project have been put on the website and also social media,” Mr. Nivas said.

People can visit the website, go through the designs in detail and then vote their choice.

While three designs look similar and have more greenery and open space, one design has more structures and less open space.

The conversion of Swarajya Maidan (PWD Grounds) into the City Square has been opposed since beginning and a public interest litigation (PIL) is pending in the High Court.