Physiotherapist dies suspiciously, family stops funeral for two days

S. Sushma, a physiotherapist, reportedly died under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws house at Ashok Nagar in the city on June 8. Her family members did not allow the police to conduct post-mortem and staged a protest for two days alleging that Sushma was murdered.
However, her husband, S. Sunil, said his wife committed suicide owing to health problems. They fell in love when the doctor was working in a hospital in the city and married five years ago. The couple had a daughter. Sunil is a businessman.
Sushma was reportedly found hanging to the ceiling in her house in the early hours on June 8, and Sunil informed her parents about the incident.
The victim’s family demanded that the police book a case under Section 302 of IPC (murder) and arrest the accused. They called off the protest after the police took Sushma’s husband into custody. Investigation is on.
