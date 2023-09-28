HamberMenu
Photographers are the real ambassadors for tourism: official

Out of 192 entries, 51 photographs were selected for the award, covering all 26 districts

September 28, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
State Minorities Welfare Director A.Md. Imtiaz taking a look at the photographs at an exhibition organised on the occasion of World Tourism Day in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

State Minorities Welfare Director A.Md. Imtiaz taking a look at the photographs at an exhibition organised on the occasion of World Tourism Day in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Welfare Director A. Md. Imtiaz on Wednesday presented certificates and gold medals to photographers who won the ‘Best Photograph’ prize in a contest held in connection with World Tourism Day.  

The theme was centred on tourist places in the State. Out of 192 entries, 51 photographs were selected for the award, covering all 26 districts.

All of them were put on display at an exhibition, organised by India International Photographic Council in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission and Photography Academy of India.  

After taking a look at the winning photographs, Mr. Imtiaz said photographers, through their work, had thrown light on the tourist places in every district. “Many of us do not know about the places captured in their work here. Photographers have always played a pivotal role in highlighting lesser-known attractions. In a way, they are the real ambassadors of tourism,” Mr. Imtiaz said, congratulating the winners.  

The contest was held to encourage tourism in the State, organisers said, and added that a booklet is proposed on ‘Then and Now’ pictures of a tourist place in the State.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / photography / tourism / adventure tourism

