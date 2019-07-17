PHCs to focus more on mental health

Primary Health Centres (PHC) in Krishna district are planning to conduct programmes daily on mental health in near future.
The decision has been taken as the number of persons with mental disorders is increasing in the district. At present, according to the district PHC schedules, programmes on mental health are being conducted at the centres once a week.
“Most of the patients feel more comfortable visiting the PHCs than a psychiatrist. Hence, we plan to focus more on it. However, the final decision should come from the higher-ups,” said I. Ramesh, District Medical and Health Officer.
The staff at Primary Health Centres have also been imparted training in treating those suffering from mental disorders.
