PHCs, anganwadis facing vitamin supplement shortage

The Primary Health Care Centres and Anganwadis in the Krishna district are facing an acute shortage of vitamin A supply, which is a vital supplement for children.

The last batch of the supplements, which was supplied in the previous year, stands exhausted, compelling parents to rush their children to private hospitals that charge exorbitant rates for the tablets.

“Most of the parents coming to the PHCs hail from poor families and a regular dosage of the supplements costs at least ₹1,000 at the private hospitals,” said Sasikala, an ASHA worker.

The supplement should be administered to children aged between nine months and five years, at regular intervals of six months to prevent health issues.

K. Janardhan, who works at the District Medical and Health Office, said the last batch of vitamin A bottles (8,278) was supplied in March 2018 that lasted till February.