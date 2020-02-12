Phase two of dumping yardreclamation project launched

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said that biomining and reclamation of the dumping yard would be finished in three months and the area would be transformed into a park as per the plans.

Mr. Satyanarayana along with Vijayawada Central MLA and Brahmin Welfare Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu and civic chief V. Prasanna Venkatesh formally started the works of second phase of biomining at the dumping yard.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said in the first phase, 2.5 lakh tonnes of garbage had been processed and in the second phase, the remaining 56, 000 tonnes of garbage would be processed.

He said that the work would be completed within three months and soon after works for development of a park at a cost of ₹10 crore would be launched.

The government had already sanctioned ₹10 crore and detailed project reports were prepared, he added.

Mr. Satyanarayana said the government had released over ₹150 crore for development of the city and ₹18 crore had been sanctioned for the long-pending project of construction of the railway overbridge at Madhura Nagar.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minority Welfare Sk. Amzath Basha Bepari laid the foundation stone for several development projects in the city along with Mr. Vishnu.