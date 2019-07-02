Petitions pour in on first day of Spandana

The Spandana programme, which was initiated with an aim to solve public grievances, was held in the city for the first time on Monday at the Sub-Collector's office.

“The objective of this programme, launched by CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, is to set an example to other States in the arena of solving public grievances,” said A. Md. Imtiaz, Collector of Krishna District.

“In the first round of this programme, 249 grievances have been registered in various departments, of which 12 of them have been solved immediately,” Mr. Imtiaz said.

The Collector also directed that the officers should ensure that the grievances be cleared in a just manner and strict action would be taken against the officers who do not carry out their duty with sincerity.

72 hour time frame

“Grievances coming from anywhere should be solved within 72 hours of it being filed,” he added.

From Gudivada, seven grievances have been registered at the Revenue Division Office (RDO) in the presence of Divisional Officer Guttula Venkata Satyavani.

The RDO said that all the officers at the mandal and village levels should ensure that the grievance has been solved with sincerity and that the officers should also visit the field to assess the problem, if necessary.

A petition was filed by Mupalla Laxmaiyya, who hailed from Kothapet village in Kanchikarla mandal, on behalf of the SC field Labour Society Limited, to extend the lease on their 55 acres land that could not produce a good yield of crops on account of the unscheduled rainfalls that occurred in 2017.

Sunkara Satyanarayana, a freedom fighter who was provided with land by the government 26 years ago filed a grievance that his land be exempted from the Prohibited Properties List.

Surendrababu, a resident of Gudivada filed a grievance stating that the road adjoining Venkateshwara Rao park has been damaged and should be immediately repaired immediately to avoid any mishaps.