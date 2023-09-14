Permission not granted to AgriGold protest, says DCP

September 14, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vishal Gunni, has said permission has not been accorded to the AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association for their proposed ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ and ‘Shankarava Deeksha’.

The association leaders had planned to hold protests at Gymkhana Ground in Vijayawada on September 15 (Friday), the DCP said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The DCP said Section 144 and Section 30 of the Police Act were in force in NTR Commissionerate and stern action will be taken against those who violate the orders.

Tight security will be in place in Vijayawada and neighbouring places to maintain law and order, Mr. Vishal added.