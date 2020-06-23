People throng mobile centres rolled out for COVID-19 tests

The government has rolled out 10 mobile COVID-19 test centres in the district on Tuesday in order to reach out to the people having COVID symptoms. People thronged the centres in the city which were strategically placed near COVID hotspot areas.
Named as Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Services Quarantine (IMASQ), the centres housed in specially designed buses were parked at six locations in the city. Four were placed elsewhere in the district.
At some locations like Gunadala people had to climb on chairs and benches to offer their swab samples to the paramedics collecting it from within the buses.
Each centre has two sample collection teams and each bus has 10 counters. The centres operated from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and people who had prior appointment visited the centres and gave their samples.
Registration
People with symptoms who want to undergo the test have to register by calling 9963112781 or online at https://covid-andhrapradesh.verahealthcare. com/person/register
In the city, the centres will be available at Krishnalanka, Gandhiji Municipal High School (One Town), IGMC Stadium, Basavapunnaiah Stadium (Ajith Singh Nagar), Bishop Grassi High School (Gunadala) and railway station.
In the district, the centres will be available in Machilipatnam, Nuzvid, Jaggaiapet and Ibrahimpatnam.
