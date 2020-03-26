People salute duty-minded personnel, journalists

People expressed solidarity with the police, sanitation staff, officers of the Revenue, Fire, Medical and Health departments, the municipal corporation and other departments and journalists who are working round the clock to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Overwhelming response

Following the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, people voluntarily observed ‘Janata Curfew’ for 14 hours on Sunday. The response to the 21-day lockdown call by the Prime Minister has been by large overwhelming till date.

Senior citizens, children and women came out of their houses and thanked the doctors who are treating the suspected and confirmed patients and other staff who were on emergency duties across the country.

“Doctors are great. When nobody is daring to go near the suspected patients, doctors are treating them. I request the government to rope in private hospitals to contain the dreaded disease,” said U. Ratnakar Babu, a businessman.

‘Follow govt. advice’

“I salute the doctors and Medical and Health Department personnel. I request the public to stand behind the doctors and the para-medical staff,” M. Bindu Madhavi, a teacher.

Several others who spoke to The Hindu, felt that people should stand united at this hour of crisis.

Residents, traders, auto workers, private transport operators and petty vendors should demonstrate their commitment by voluntarily observing home isolation for a few more days.

“We have to follow the advice of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister, the Ministry of Health and Family and the municipal corporation and take all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Let us join hands to fight against the dreaded virus, which has so far killed more than 16,000 people across the world,” said a Class 10 student S. Keerthana.