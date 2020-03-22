People brace for ‘self-curfew’ in Vijayawada

Rythu bazars witnessed milling crowds and grocery stores and other retail outlets had an unusual rush of buyers on the eve of ‘Janata Curfew’, a 14-hour pan India lockdown call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight coronavirus, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

It is a curfew of the people, by the people and for the people, that will see most people staying off the roads and public places on Sunday. “I pick my vegetables from this rythu bazar every Sunday. But I will not stir out of the house tomorrow to adhere to the ‘Janata Curfew’ call given by the government and so I am here today,” says Damayanthi Alaparthi, a home-maker from Patamata Lanka.

“A large number of people here are misinformed that rythu bazars will be closed on Sunday. We have no such instruction so far,” said Balichakravarthy, Estate Officer of the vegetable market at Swaraj Maidan. But people do not want to leave anything to chance and are stocking up food, groceries and other stuff for the weekend.

There is a unanimity that the breathtaking rapidity of the virus-spread calls for concerted and honest measures. Self-isolation is the byword and most people seem to have realised it. Besides individuals, organisations, government agencies, associations of different groups are encouraging people to contribute their mite in containing the virus by becoming part of the self-imposed curfew for the good of the mankind.

Most of the wholesale kirana shops are closed on Sundays. “We have made it very clear to our people to strictly follow the 7 a.m to 9 p.m. lockdown,” said A. Ramanath, member of the Kirana Merchants’ Association.

‘Social responsibility’

Stationary and fancy shops, available at all times on any day, will be shuttered on Sunday. Potti Madhava Rao, president of the Stationary and Fancy Goods Merchants’ Association, said every dealer was asked to keep a bucket of water and a hand wash available outside the shop to enable people to wash their hands. “We have also displayed posters outside shops to spread awareness on the harms of the virus,” he said.

Former general secretary of the Krishna District Chemists and Druggists’ Association P.S. Patnaik felt: “It is our social responsibility to contribute towards success of this ‘curfew’. Barring a few drug stores at certain points to cater to the emergency needs of people, all other outlets will be closed. We even plan to join the ‘clapping’ bandwagon at 5 p.m.,” he said.

Mr. Modi has asked people to stand at their doorways, balconies, windows or on the terrace and clap hands and ring bells for five minutes at 5 p.m. on Sunday in appreciation of the relentless services of the medical doctors, staff and others who have been working day and night in hospitals and airports without caring about themselves.

“The magnitude of the problem is such that we can’t ignore it anymore. We have sent Whatsapp messages to all our members to stay off roads and support the curfew,” said K.V. Rajesh, president of Vijayawada Taxi Owners’ Welfare Association. “The social distancing is giving time to people to pause and think of their health and creating scope for family bondings,” said women entrepreneur Jogulamba.

Parties’ appeal

Meanwhile, leaders of various political parties distributed pamphlets urging the people to voluntarily observe self-curfew.

In some places and towns, announcements were made through public addressing systems to not to come out of homes from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. to prevent the spread of the virus.