Penumbral lunar eclipse today

The first celestial event of 2020, a penumbral lunar eclipse, will take place on January 10 and skywatchers will be able to witness the phenomenon across the country.

The penumbral lunar eclipse can be seen on January 10 from 10.30 p.m. till 2.42 a.m. (January 11). The complete span of lunar eclipse is expected to be around 4 to 5 hours.

However, astrologers say that the religious rituals associated with the lunar eclipse need not be performed.

Quoting astrological texts, the almanac writers and astrologers such as Kappagantu Subbarama Somayaji, Subrahmanya Siddhanthi and Pulipaka Chandrasekhara Sarma say that the rules of grahana (eclipse) need not be followed. The ‘rishis’ stress on the need to follow ‘Chaya grahanam’, either partial or total eclipse, but not prachhaya (penumbral eclipse). No temples are likely to be closed during the eclipse period.

Mr. Chandrasekhara Sarma says that the grahana nimaya (rules to be followed during the eclipse) were not applicable if the eclipse was seen in other continents or not seen in our region. There was no need for a cleansing bath during and after the eclipse or performing of a ‘Santhi’ ritual, he says.

Mr. Subrahmanya Siddhanthi says that in a penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon drifts into Earth's outer shadow called the penumbra. Unlike other eclipses, the penumbral eclipse is a very subtle celestial event and can be a bit hard to see as the shadowed part is only a little bit fainter than the rest of the moon.

As this eclipse is being formed when moon drifts into Earth’s outer shadow, the grahana nimaya is not applicable, he explains.

No closure of temples

Managements of the temples have also not made any announcement on closure of the temples on account of the eclipse.

Usually, the temples are closed a few hours before the eclipse -- solar or lunar -- and thrown open for public only after necessary suddhi (cleansing) rituals.