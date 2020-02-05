Pension being disbursed in a transparent manner: Minister

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has stated that pensions are being disbursed at the doorstep of the beneficiaries in a transparent manner.

“In a record, 50,50,394 persons, which is 94.4% of the eligible, received pension on a single day on February 3,” the Minister said while addressing the media along with Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana here on Tuesday.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said details of the eligible pensioners would be displayed on the notice boards of the village secretariats as a step towards social auditing.

“Those who have not received pension despite being eligible for it can apply for the same, and the issue will be resolved in five days. This will be a constant process,” the Minister said.

Stating that there were allegations that the names of seven lakh pensioners had been deleted, the Minister said, “The government has deleted the names of 4,27,538 persons as they have been found to be ineligible. But 6.11 lakh new pensioners have been added.”

Mr. Satyanarayana said those utilising 300 units of power per month were ineligible for pension. Earlier, it was 100 units per month, he said. During the TDP term, pensions were not sanctioned if people owned a four-wheeler. “But keeping the taxi drivers in view, the norm has been relaxed,” he said.