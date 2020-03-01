PCI drops proceedings in scribe’s murder case

Vijayawada

01 March 2020 07:47 IST

‘It has nothing to do with the victim’s profession’

The Press Council of India (PCI) has decided to drop the proceedings in the murder case of Andhra Jyothi reporter K. Satyanarayana in East Godavari district, as per the recommendation of the inquiry committee.

‘Personal grudge’

PCI Chairman C.K. Prasad stated in the adjudication report dated January 22, 2020, that the inquiry committee heard DSP A. Srinivasa Rao and Circle Inspector K. Kishore Babu, and that the DGP reported that there was a personal grudge between the deceased and the accused, Vangalapudi Gowri Venkata Ramana, and all the accused conspired to kill Satyanarayana to take personal vengeance.

The DGP report said the murder had nothing to do with the journalist’s profession.

Satyanarayana’s wife Katha Kumari had submitted that her husband was murdered by some unknown persons and her brother-in-law complained with the Tuni rural police that some persons, who included an MLA, were the conspirators. Police investigation made it clear that the MLA was on Europe tour at the time of the commission of the crime, and verification of all the suspects yielded no result. Subsequently, Ramana surrendered before the VRO and confessed to have murdered the reporter due to alleged extortion issue.