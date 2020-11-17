Pay pending fines in two days, SP tells vehicle users

ONGOLE

Hefty fines would also be imposed against violators of traffic rules

Prakasam police on Monday warned of stern action against those riders who had not paid fines imposed on them for traffic rule violations.

Hefty fines would also be imposed against violators of traffic rules in view of the increasing number of road accidents, said Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal.

Traffic police imposed a fine of over 4.62 crore against more than 1.51 lakh vehicle users during the year. However, 68,943 of them had not cleared fine amount to the tune of ₹2.48 crore. The SP gave two days time for them to pay the penalty either at the relevant Mee Seva or AP Online Centres.

The riders should carry all documents pertaining to their vehicles. Two-wheeler users should compulsorily wear a helmet and strictly abide by the rules, failing which hefty fines would be imposed on them, the SP said. He also warned that legal action would be taken against those who had occupied roads in Ongole. The police urged the denizens to use the Locked-House Monitoring System service to ensure safety and security to their valuables while going out of station.