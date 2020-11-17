Pay pending fines in two days, SP tells vehicle users

Prakasam police on Monday warned of stern action against those riders who had not paid fines imposed on them for traffic rule violations.
Hefty fines would also be imposed against violators of traffic rules in view of the increasing number of road accidents, said Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal.
Traffic police imposed a fine of over 4.62 crore against more than 1.51 lakh vehicle users during the year. However, 68,943 of them had not cleared fine amount to the tune of ₹2.48 crore. The SP gave two days time for them to pay the penalty either at the relevant Mee Seva or AP Online Centres.
The riders should carry all documents pertaining to their vehicles. Two-wheeler users should compulsorily wear a helmet and strictly abide by the rules, failing which hefty fines would be imposed on them, the SP said. He also warned that legal action would be taken against those who had occupied roads in Ongole. The police urged the denizens to use the Locked-House Monitoring System service to ensure safety and security to their valuables while going out of station.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath