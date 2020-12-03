Pawan makes field visit of crops damaged by Nivar

He seeks ₹25,000 per acre as compensation to farmers

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has asked the State government to provide a financial assistance of ₹25,000 per acre to the farmers who have lost their crops due to the recent Cyclone Nivar.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday toured various areas in Krishna and Guntur districts where standing crops in thousands of hectares were damaged.

He visited the agricultural fields and interacted with the farmers at Kankipadu, Vuyyuru, Pamarru, Kuchipudi, and Movva.

Tenant farmers

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pawan Kalyan demanded that the government provide an immediate relief of ₹10,000 per farmer. He also demanded that ₹5 lakh be paid as ex gratia to the next of kin of tenant farmers who had committed suicide.

Stating that tenant farmers should also be compensated, he said that the JSP would launch an agitation if the State failed to come to their rescue. He said that five districts were impacted by Cyclone Nivar and crops in 17 lakh acres were damaged. Each farmer had lost about ₹30,000 per acre as most of the crops were ready for harvest.

On behalf of the party, he handed over financial aid of ₹1 lakh to the family of a tenant farmer who had ended his life recently in Challapalli mandal of Krishna district.