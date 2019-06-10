Pawan has insulted voters: RGV

A day after Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan alleged a conspiracy behind his defeat in Bhimavaram, film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) on Sunday accused him of insulting the people who voted for him.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he lost because ₹150 crore had been given to the voters. It was a real insult to the voters because the JSP chief was saying that the people, whom he wanted to serve were corrupt, Mr. Varma said in a tweet.

If voters wanted him, they could have taken money from others and still voted for him.

“If Pawan Kalyan also has to give money for votes, what’s the point in being Pawan Kalyan? Just asking,” Mr. Varma said in his tweet.