Pavitrotsavams begin at Kanaka Durga temple

August 31, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Pavitrotsavams are being organised at the Chandi homa yagasala of the temple and will continue till  September 1.

The Hindu Bureau,G.V.R. Subba Rao

Devotees at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri. File photo | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam priests conducted the first-day rituals of Pavitrotsavams atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday.

Priests performed Snapanabhishekam after the Suprabhatam seva. Later, Pavitra mala dharana was done, and the temple was opened for the public. Ganapati pooja, mandapa aradhana, agni pratishta and sarva prayaschitta vidhi etc. were performed. Pavitra mala was adorned to the deities of upalayas as well.

Arjita sevas were cancelled in view of the Pavitrotsavams. Priests will perform all types of kaimkaryas, said Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer Dharbamulla Bramaramba. Shel said that the pavitrotsavams are being organised for the  well-being of the people and for the propagation of Hindu dharma.

Temple Trust Board chairman Karnati Rambabu was present.

