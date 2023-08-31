HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pavitrotsavams begin at Kanaka Durga temple

The Pavitrotsavams are being organised at the Chandi homa yagasala of the temple and will continue till  September 1.

August 31, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,G.V.R. Subba Rao
Devotees at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri. File photo

Devotees at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri. File photo | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam priests conducted the first-day rituals of Pavitrotsavams atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday.

The Pavitrotsavams are being organised at the Chandi homa yagasala of the temple and will continue till  September 1.

Priests performed Snapanabhishekam after the Suprabhatam seva. Later, Pavitra mala dharana was done, and the temple was opened for the public. Ganapati pooja, mandapa aradhana, agni pratishta and sarva prayaschitta vidhi etc. were performed. Pavitra mala was adorned to the deities of upalayas as well.

Arjita sevas were cancelled in view of the Pavitrotsavams. Priests will perform all types of kaimkaryas, said Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer Dharbamulla Bramaramba. Shel said that the pavitrotsavams are being organised for the  well-being of the people and for the propagation of Hindu dharma.

Temple Trust Board chairman Karnati Rambabu was present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.