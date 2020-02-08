Participate in survey to improve city’s rank, civic chief tells citizens

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh has appealed to the citizens to take part in the Citizen Perception Survey (online and offline) by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for Ease of Living assessment, an exercise to rank cities based on the living standards.

Mr. Venkatesh along with Additional Commissioner (Projects) U. Sarada Devi and others launched the posters promoting the survey that will be open till February 29.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Venkatesh said that higher number of submissions by the citizens in the survey would help the city score more marks and scale up to a better rank. He said that the city had secured ninth position in the 2018 Ease of Living ranking.

Explaining the ranking process, Ms. Sarada Devi said that only four cities (including Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Tirupati) from A.P. were in the race and Vijayawada despite not being a smart city was selected by the ministry considering the city’s overall performance in various aspects.

Web link

One can participate in the survey by visiting eol2019.org/CitizenFeedback and 22 questions about the city’s transportation, cleanliness, electricity, housing affordability, women’s safety and others would be asked, she said.

The score that a city receives is based on its performance on each indicator under four categories – institutional, social, economy and employment, and physical. The campaign posters that will be put up across the city will contain QR codes through which the survey form could be accessed.