Vijayawada

Parks, stadiums shut in Guntur from tomorrow

In view of the alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases, the Guntur Municipal Corporation has decided to close down all parks, walking tracks and stadiums from April 19, Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha said on Saturday.

The district recorded 903 cases in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning and 400 of them are from the city. The total cases in the district reached 85,766 with 690 deaths.

District Collector Vivek Yadav took stock of the situation and ordered that nodal officers should be appointed immediately. He also instructed the tahsildars and police officers to assist the nodal officers in contact tracing, surveillance, hospital management etc.

On Friday, the Indian Chamber of Commerce said that all shops and commercial establishments would be closed at 6 p.m. in view of the virus surge.

