Parks in bad shape as holidays begin

The summer holidays are round the corner, and its time when the children would love to spend time playing in the parks in the evenings. But the parks are not yet ready to welcome children.

A dilapidated play pen stares at the visitors at the park on the 8th lane of Syamala Nagar. The children are left to play in the sand pit while walkers are content to walk around the leafy avenue. The GMC, which has taken up the construction of high-level water reservoir, has completed most of the work but left out the maintenance of the park. The park is being maintained by Seetharamanagar Residential Welfare Association.

Delay in execution of works

“This is one of the earliest parks in the town and we are spending a lot of money on maintenance. But the delay in execution of works relating to construction of water tank has taken the sheen off the park,’’ said Srinivasa Reddy, a resident of Symala Nagar.

The park at Koretipadu too has been left without any maintenance. This park serves the residential areas of Koretipadu, Saibaba Colony. The Vidya Nagar park too has been neglected over the years.

The GMC developed 10 walking tracks in vacant reserve sites located at fringe colonies, which have witnessed development in the last couple of years. Each of the sites has a play ground with a fence and a small park. Benches were constructed for the benefit of elderly persons.

The walking tracks in Guntur have been developed as part of a project funded by the Andhra Pradesh Urban Services for the Poor (APUSP) by the Guntur Municipal Corporation. The GMC had planned the project in such a way that it would clear the area and build the walking track while the residential welfare associations maintain them.

Apart from developing the vacant sites, the GMC also hoped that the sites would be protected from encroachment.

But down the line, the parks have been bereft of any maintenance with few associations taking up the responsibility.

With the GMC not keen on further investing in these parks, they have been left without regular maintenance.