Panel, Disha staff inquire into alleged sexual abuse of minor

VIJAYAWADA

25 February 2020 10:14 IST

Accused, a lecturer in the victim’s college; case booked

Members of the AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), Krishna district Disha Centre and the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department on Monday inquired into the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl by a lecturer in a private junior college in Gampalagudem mandal in the district.

It was alleged that a lecturer impregnated a girl student and arranged an abortion for her in a private hospital on February 10.

SCPCR Members V. Gandhi Babu and V.S.V. Krishna Kumar, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Vijay Kumar, Disha Centre central administrator B. Vidya Sravanthi visited the college and interacted with the staff and the students.

“We received a complaint to the Disha Centre on the sexual abuse of the minor student. During interaction, a few students explained the indecent behaviour of some staff in the college. A full inquiry has been ordered into the alleged sexual abuse of the girl,” said Mr. Gandhi Babu.

The DCPO said the accused and the victim were not available in the college. “We collected the statements from the girl students, who gave some information on the misbehaviour of two lecturers,” he said.

“The institute management is running school, junior college and degree college in one building, and provided boys and girls hostels on the same campus, violating rules,” Mr. Vijay Kumar said.

Ms. Sravanthi, who visited the hostel rooms, said the maintenance was very poor.