Pala Raju to be in-charge city Police chief

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA 30 November 2021 01:25 IST
Updated: 30 November 2021 01:25 IST

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG-Technical Services) of Police G. Pala Raju as in-charge Commissioner of Police (CP), Vijayawada.

The incumbent B. Srinivasulu is retiring on November 30. Orders to this effect were issued on Monday.

Mr. Pala Raju will hold the additional charge until further orders.

