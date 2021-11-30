Pala Raju to be in-charge city Police chief

VIJAYAWADA

30 November 2021 01:25 IST

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG-Technical Services) of Police G. Pala Raju as in-charge Commissioner of Police (CP), Vijayawada.

The incumbent B. Srinivasulu is retiring on November 30. Orders to this effect were issued on Monday.

Mr. Pala Raju will hold the additional charge until further orders.

