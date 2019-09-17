Swachhata Pakhwara begins in Vijayawada railway division

Swachh Rail–Swachh Bharat campaign got off to a flying start in South Central Railway Vijayawada Division with the commencement of the Swachhata Hi Seva – Swachhata Pakhwara on Monday.

Divisional Railway Manager P. Srinivas administered ‘Swachhata pledge’ to officers, staff and a huge gathering of children from different schools. Besides, a cleanliness awareness rally was taken out from the railway stadium.

On the occasion, Mr. Srinivas said it was the collective responsibility of the people to make India and the Indian Railways clean and green. He advised the officers and staff to dedicate 100 hours every week for cleaning the station premises, offices and public spaces and to implement the ban on single-use plastic in letter and spirit.

Additional DRM (Infrastructure) M.V.S. Ramaraju, additional divisional manager (operations) G. Sumana, and chief medical superintendent V. Satyanarayana were present.