Overseas education coordinator appointed

The State government has appointed Annavarapu Kumar as overseas education coordinator, who is tasked with facilitating tie-ups between the universities in the State and 100 top institutions in the U.S.

Mr. Kumar will also guide the students on the educational and employment opportunities in the institutions and industries in the U.S. He will also ensure collaboration between the faculty of higher educational institutions in the State and the U.S. through exchange programmes.

He is also mandated to guide the departments concerned on sanctioning scholarship to students pursuing higher studies in the U.S.

Mr. Kumar, who will hold the post for one year, is also given the task of guiding the students on visa procedures.

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Mr. Kumar is the editor, printer and publisher of ‘Telugu Patrika,’ an Indian Telugu cultural monthly magazine in the U.S. He has also established a fortnightly magazine, VIDYA, for young adults. It covers career counselling, international universities, mental health and improvement, competitive examinations and model papers, and personality development.