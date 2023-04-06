Overbearing vice of the gentleman’s game

April 06, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated April 07, 2023 12:03 pm IST - Vijayawada

The latest season of the annual cricket league, the Indian Premier League (IPL), has begun once again, and so did the season for cricket betting.

Ever since IPL, with the shortest professional game format of 20 overs, took off in 2008, bettors and bookies have been finding new ways to place bets and make the most of the frenzy around the league.

Changing terrain

Money, to the tune of crores, is learnt to have changed hands during the bettings. Every aspect of the game, be it the results of an over bowled or even that of every ball bowled, has become a subject of betting, bringing massive changes not only to the betting affair but also to how the game is viewed and enjoyed.

The technology used for cricket betting has been transforming over the years, and today, it has progressed to multi-level communicator terminals to facilitate live gambling.

“Online betting is not a new modus operandi. But it is going hi-tech with every season of IPL. Earlier, bookies used communication boxes, laptops, and TVs to watch and contact the punters and take their bets via mobile phones and note them down. After the match, they used to get their customers back. Now, they have started pages and groups in various social media applications,” said a senior police officer from Visakhapatnam. He said that betting through social media has turned out to be a huge advantage for fraudsters as the outreach is larger. “The victims generally do not approach us unless they lose huge amounts of money,” he said.

Betting Apps

Bettors have moved on to launching mobile apps, both authorised and unauthorised, that are available for everyone to download easily and start taking part in the betting.

“Subscribe to our channel for accurate predictions, including the toss report,” reads an advertisement in a social media app. “For IPL betting, follow our page and start earning,” reads another video advertisement showing a youth coming out of a high-end SUV in the background.

As the much anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) started on a grand note, cyber fraudsters are seen taking various routes online to organise betting and dupe gullible youth.

The VPN ace up bettor’s sleeve

Fantasy cricket apps like Dream11, My11Circle - Fantasy Cricket and others which are allowed in most parts of the country, are banned in Andhra Pradesh alongside several other gambling and gaming apps. The apps do not allow people from Andhra Pradesh to take part in the ‘contests’, but youth are finding different ways to use and encash them.

However, many bettors use these apps through virtual private network (VPN) apps to stay away from getting caught.

Government intervention

In 2020, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Law & Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad seeking orders to the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block gambling and certain gaming websites in the State.

The State listed over 132 websites and apps that need to be blocked.

The State government has also amended the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act-1974 and the same was adopted by the assembly in 2020.

As per the amended act, playing online games to win money or any other stakes is considered an offence in the State. Also, as per the amendment, any person who opens, keeps, operates, uses, or permits to be used any common gaming house or online gaming or conducts or assists in conducting the business of any common gaming house or advances or furnishes money for gaming are punishable in the State.

Criminal cases

The cases of online betting using unauthorised apps mostly come to light only when one of the people involved seeks help from the police when they lose money or get threatened by the bookies.

Some of the cases come to light when youngsters involved in the rackets end their lives due to debts. Several youngsters who lost money in cricket betting ended their lives across the state.

From betting apps to loan apps

On January 4, 2023, Medepudi Rohit Kumar (23) of Bapulapadu mandal in Krishna district ended his life by consuming pesticides, unable to bear the harassment by loan apps and cricket bookies after he lost money in online cricket betting.

Rohit incurred a loss of about ₹3 lakh in cricket betting through an app and borrowed some money from a loan app to pay the bookies. Following harassment by the bookies and loan app executives, he ended his life. His father, Medepudi Kondandaramaiah, sought government action against online gaming on the lines of action taken against call money cases.

Fraud App menace

Unlike the regular modus operandi, a number of pages and handles are mushrooming in social media to offer tips, match reports and betting. The page/handle admins claim that the reports are mostly accurate and confidential.

In order to provide the report, the fraudsters handling the page demand a sum of ₹100 to ₹1,000. Meanwhile, to take up betting, one needs to join the page with a minimum deposit of ₹100. Some social media pages are luring the youth by coming up with hilarious memes and posts, which seem to provoke and indulge in betting to earn easy money.

As per the police, the target audience of online betting seems to be mostly youth, who are being attracted to fascination and for easy money.

Betting hubs busted

Keeping in view of past cases, the Visakhapatnam police have focussed on gangs coming from neighbouring districts and organising bets. Visakhapatnam has witnessed many cases where the bookies from East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Nellore, Telangana, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh have made the city their hub to organise betting.

Trap for the betting whales Most victims of cricket betting do not approach the police. However, the police say that their scanner is on for any illegal betting in the State In the last few years, the City Task Force (CTF) has arrested nearly 30 people allegedly involved in cricket betting and seized over ₹25 lakh. Not just outskirt areas, even posh residential areas come under the scanner of the city police Gangs from Telangana, Karnataka, Chattisgarh and even various districts from Andhra Pradesh were caught organising bettings from Visakhapatnam city A number of youth fall prey to ads in social media and are being influenced to earn easy money In general, 90% of victims do not approach police even after losing money online, as they place bets on their own will, say cyber crime police

To avoid police suspicion, they take a posh house or rent an apartment, even in gated communities and organise the operations. This was one of the most used modus operandi among the others by the gangs.

“Surveillance has been heightened as most of the betting activity is carried out through unauthorised applications”Kanthi Rana TataNTR district Commissioner of Police

Last year in May, the Visakhapatnam police arrested seven persons from Chattisgarh who were allegedly organising betting by taking shelter in a rented duplex house at Duvvada during the IPL season.

Similar cases were busted in posh apartments at Beach Road, PM Palem, Madhurawada, China Waltair and a few other areas earlier. Multi-connectivity boxes equipped with cell, laptops, TV sets, and phones were seized.

Apart from this, Visakhapatnam has also witnessed dynamic betting, where the bookies organised betting by moving in a car from one place to another, especially in the outskirts, to divert the police. In some cases, the bookies opt for interior areas and outskirts for conducting betting from temporary sheds.

In the last few years, Visakhapatnam police arrested nearly 30 persons and seized around ₹25 lakh.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, City Task Force (CTF) A. Trinad Rao said that they had laid a watch on the possible betting incidents. He also appealed to the public, especially youth, not to indulge in such activities.

Similarly, NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata says that teams have been formed in view of increased betting activity during the IPL season. He said surveillance has been heightened as most of the betting activity is carried out through unauthorised applications.