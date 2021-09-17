‘Over 70% eligible population got at least one dose of vaccine in State’

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department has claimed that more than 70% of the State’s eligible population has received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19 so far.

In a tweet shared by the official handle of the Department on Thursday, it was announced that the eligible population (18 years and above) in the State was 3,47,30,845 and 70.5% of them received at least one dose, and 31.6% of them received both the doses. The Department also announced that 99% of the total health workers in the State had received at least one dose of the vaccine. It further says 4,86,438 health workers received at least one dose while 4,40,568 received two doses.

Additionally, the Department said that more than 99% of the frontline workers received at least one dose. It said 15,36,738 received one dose and 11,07,123 received both doses.

However, the Department on August 31 had claimed that 56% of the eligible population (2.16 crore) got one dose. According to it, the eligible population was much higher than what was mentioned now. When contacted, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said that the latest information posted holds true.