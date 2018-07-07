Over 618 pets given anti-rabies vaccine

Among several fears and phobias of pets, the ‘World Zoonoses Day,’ observed every year on July 6, might be an unspoken factor for the animals! Mild tension was evident in their eyes as several denizens queued up at the local Teaching Veterinary Clinical Complex (TVCC), near Thathayagunta Gangamma temple, to get their pets vaccinated at the ‘Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination’ programme, held to mark the occasion, here on Friday morning. Nearly 618 animals were inoculated at the venue and the vaccines were sponsored by Indian Immunologicals and MSD Animal Health India. Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University Vice-Chancellor Y. Hari Babu and Municipal Corporation of Tirupati Commissioner V. Vijay Rama Raju and other officials, who presided over the event, elucidated on the zoonotic diseases and how they are transmitted from animals to humans and vice versa. They urged the pet owners to focus on the health aspects of their animals and own up the responsibility for a harmonious cohabitation.

Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dean T.S. Chandrasekhar, Director of Extension D. Srinivasulu, College of Veterinary Science head V. Vaikunta Rao, and Associate Dean K. Nalini Kumari took part.

Later, the veterinary varsity organised an awareness programme on zoonotic diseases at the local Zilla Parishad High School in Narasingapuram area of Chandragiri mandal.