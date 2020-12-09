Vijayawada

Over 250 screened at medical camp in Vizianagaram district

Staff Reporter VIZIANAGARAM 09 December 2020 09:07 IST
Updated: 09 December 2020 09:07 IST

Medical camps being organised in villages are now quite helpful to the poor and elderly as they hesitate to go to hospitals in the wake of COVID-19 threat, according to Nehru Yuva Kendra coordinator Vikramaditya.

Mr. Vikramaditya on Tuesday inaugurated a medical camp organised by Aadhar Housing Finance Limited at Lakkidam village in Gantyada mandal of Vizianagaram district. He said that youngsters and members of NYK were playing a key role in holding medical camps in association with various companies.

Medicines distributed

Doctors examined patients and distributed medicines necessary after tests. Over 250 persons were given medicines.

