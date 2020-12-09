VijayawadaVIZIANAGARAM 09 December 2020 09:07 IST
Over 250 screened at medical camp in Vizianagaram district
Medical camps being organised in villages are now quite helpful to the poor and elderly as they hesitate to go to hospitals in the wake of COVID-19 threat, according to Nehru Yuva Kendra coordinator Vikramaditya.
Mr. Vikramaditya on Tuesday inaugurated a medical camp organised by Aadhar Housing Finance Limited at Lakkidam village in Gantyada mandal of Vizianagaram district. He said that youngsters and members of NYK were playing a key role in holding medical camps in association with various companies.
Medicines distributed
Doctors examined patients and distributed medicines necessary after tests. Over 250 persons were given medicines.
