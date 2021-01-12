Over 12,000 cockfight knives seized

Police, SEB personnel conduct joint operations in Krishna, West Godavari

In a joint operation, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the police conducted special drives at several places in West Godavari and Krishna districts and seized more than 12,000 knives used for cockfights.

“For the first time, we have seized a huge number of cockfight knives and bound over the organisers and knives’ manufacturers. The raids are continuing,” said Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

Police and SEB personnel unearthed several knives’ manufacturing units and seized lathe machines, cutters, sharpening machines and other equipment from the workshop owners.

“We will cut the iron rods into pieces, shape and sharpen the knives and harden them after heating in the furnace. Each knife is being sold at ₹300 and above,” said a knife manufacturer.

In West Godavari district, the police teams, led by SP K. Narayan Naik, raided on the workshops and knife sellers at Jangareddygudem, Denduluru, Bhimavaram, Akiveedu, Undi, Narsapuram and other places.

“About 10,000 knives have been seized in the last couple of days and raids are being continued in vulnerable villages. Vigil has been kept on knife makers, sellers and those who are experts in tying them to the roosters,” said Mr. Naik.

Special teams formed

“Special teams have been formed to conduct raids on the workshops in which cockfight knives are being manufactured. Many people are involved in making the knives,” said Mr. Ravindranath, who displayed the seized knives before the media on Tuesday.

“Several knife manufacturers of Kalidindi, Gudiwada, Avanigadda, Nagayalanka, Jaggaiahpeta, Kaikalur, Pedana and other places were bound over,” the SP said.