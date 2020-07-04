Outsourced staff can now breathe easy: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy giving away an appointment letter to an outsourced employee, at his camp office on Friday.

VIJAYAWADA

04 July 2020 09:52 IST

Corporation will address all their concerns, he says

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the A.P. Corporation for Outsourced Services from his camp office on Friday.

The corporation would facilitate payment of salaries to the outsourced employees through a green channel and statutory benefits such as ESI and EPF and meet their other requirements.

Quota for women

Its basic and most important function would be to fill 50% of the vacancies with candidates from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and minorities (50% of them to be women).

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan said he had come to know about the plight of the outsourced employees during his marathon ‘Praja Sankalpa Padayatra’ and had then decided to put an end to their woes.

The outsourced employees used to be fleeced for jobs and salaries would not be paid on time.

‘Recruitment on’

The worst part of the story was they had to pay bribes to get their salaries. They were also underpaid.

The CM said the process of recruitment of 50,449 outsourced employees was under way and the number would increase over a period of time.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney were among those present.