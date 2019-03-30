‘Outsiders’ hold the sway in temple town

Over the last two decades, Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha seat was always eyed by "outsiders", who could successfully pitch their tent here more easily than anywhere else.

The constituency was first represented by Madabhushi Ananthasayanam Ayyangar (1952-57), a Tiruchanur resident who went on to become the second Lok Sabha Speaker. After C. Dass and T. Balakrishnaiah from 1962 to 1984, Chinta Mohan won three times in a row, once on TDP ticket and twice as Congress candidate. Congress leader Nelavala Subramanyam won in 1996-98, while Mr. Mohan wrested it in 1998-99.

Today, the constituency has Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Satyavedu (SC), Venkatagiri, Sullurpeta (SC), Gudur (SC) and Sarvepalli Assembly segments spread over Chittoor and Nellore districts.

After delimitation in 2009, the number of constituencies from Nellore outnumbered Chittoor, causing an overarching influence of Nellore leaders over the constituency. Since then, political parties either roped in "outsiders" or gave ticket to leaders having influence in Nellore district.

The candidates in the fray this time are Panabaka Lakshmi (TDP), Balli Durgaprasad (YSRCP) both hailing from Nellore district, and Chinta Mohan (Congres) of Tirupati.

Land of experiments

Experimenting with Tirupati started from 1999. As part of the tie-up, BJP handpicked N. Venkataswamy, a retired IAS officer hailing from Gangireddipalle, near Tirupati, but settled for long in Hyderabad. He triumphed over Congress’ Chinta Mohan with a slender margin, but lost to the latter with a huge margin in 2004.

In 2009, the TDP again made Tirupati its laboratory for risky experiments by fielding Varla Ramaiah of Krishna district. Varla almost scraped through, but the last round of counting gave a thumbs up to Dr. Mohan, with the Praja Rajyam Party’s (PRP) V. Varaprasada Rao playing spoilsport.

The poll pact of 2014 made the BJP field a newcomer Karumanchi Jayaram, a native of Renigunta, but settled outside as a senior police officer. Surprisingly, he gave a tough fight to Varaprasada Rao, a retired bureaucrat in Tamil Nadu service, who had by then jumped from the PRP into the YSRCP, but lost by a margin of 37,425 votes, which was nearly the same (2.75%) bagged by Chinta Mohan. Dr. Mohan was relegated to a distant third, as the Congress had to bear the brunt of bifurcation.

After a lot of vacillation, the TDP chose political heavyweight Panabaka Lakshmi, who bets big on getting an ‘easy connect’ with Tirupati voters, thanks to her stint as Union Minister in the UPA government. Mr. Naidu’s development mantra will be a plus and the anti-incumbency factor, if any, can not be wished away.

On the other hand, Mr. Durgaprasad, a senior TDP legislator from Gudur (SC) is contesting on YSRCP ticket. The YSRCP is likely to hold sway over the four Nellore segments, but it has to be seen if the party can take away traditional TDP votes. Mr. Durgaprasad’s clout over Chittoor segments is also unclear and whatever he gets will be due to "Jagan factor".

As part of tie-up with Jana Sena Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Daggumati Srihari Rao, a local medical practitioner and former IMA office-bearer, known for his local connections. Unlike many of his contemporaries who faded into political oblivion or switched sides for survival, six-time MP Chinta Mohan is staying put in Congress, fighting for public issues. He feels that the grand old party cannot be decimated so easily and hopes to bounce back with his strong voter base.