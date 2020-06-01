​Operation of special trains begins

Vijayawada

01 June 2020 21:24 IST

Nine services introduced in SCR zone

With Indian Railways restoring partial train services for passengers from Monday, nine special trains started their operations in South Central Railway (SCR) and about 13,000 passengers are availing of the train services in the zone.

Elaborate arrangements were made to receive the passengers at Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Guntur, Tirupati, Vijayawada and H.S. Nanded Stations so as to ensure coordinated movement and social distance and other precautions as per the COVID-19 norms. Indian Railwas introduced 200 special trains across the nation on Monday, according to SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya.

The nine special trains are: Train No. 02723 Hyderabad – New Delhi Telangana special express, Train No. 02791 Secunderabad – Danapur special express, Train No. 07202 Secunderabad-Guntur Golconda special express, Train No. 02704 Secunderabad – Howrah Falaknuma special express, Train No. 02728 Hyderabad – Vishakhapatnam Godavari special express, Train No. 02793 Tirupati – Nizamabad Rayalaseema special express, Train No. 02715 H.S. Nanded – Amritsar Sachkhand special express, Train No. 02702 Hyderabad – Mumbai CST special express, Train No. 07201 Guntur-Secunderabad Golconda special express.

Mr. Mallya, who monitored the arrangements in the zone, advised the officers to be alert and supervise the smooth running of train operations to ensure safe travel of the passengers at different stations.

Safety measures

“Railway stations have been cleaned and disinfected for the safe travel. Separate entry and exit gates have been nominated to handle the incoming and outgoing passengers at the stations. Thorough checking arrangements have been made to ensure that only confirmed passengers are allowed to enter the stations. Thermal screening of all the passengers is carried out and only asymptomatic passengers are being allowed into the Stations. Sanitizers are made available for all bonafide passengers. Checking is being done to ensure that all passengers are wearing face masks/face cover. Thermal screening is being done for all the passengers alighting from the special trains arriving at all stations and contactless thermal screening and ticket checking system has been introduced at Vijayawada and Guntur stations to avoid physical contact,” the GM said.

The entire activity would be recorded through surveillance cameras, said Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas, who reviewed the situation, and enquired about facilities with the officers of various branches..

“As many as 12 trains will touch Vijayawada division and the services are running smoothly,” the DRM told The Hindu.

Chief Public Relations Officer Ch. Rakesh appealed to the passengers to follow the guidelines, maintain social distance and hygiene on trains and on platforms and cooperate with the railway officials.

Staff Reporter from Guntur adds:

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad-bound Golconda Express chugged out of the Guntur Railway Station. Divisional Railway Manager Mohan Raja and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Narendra Varma were present when the train left the station. The SCR, Guntur, followed all protocols while allowing passengers to board the train.

According to the SCR, Guntur, only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station and passengers must wear masks at the entry and during the travel.

Passengers should observe social distancing both at the station and on trains, and on arrival at their destination, passengers should adhere to health protocols as prescribed by destination State/UTs.

The railways has made arrangements for physical distancing at the entry and exit points at the station. Screening of passengers was done at the entry points and thermal screening was done.