Ongole reels under oppressive heat

People huffed and puffed as the day temperature touched a high of 45° Celsius in this coastal city on Tuesday. Heat wave conditions will prevail during the rest of the week, officials said.

People sweated out even during night time as the minimum temperature hovered around 30° C. The maximum is likely to hover between 43° C and 45° C mark.

Deserted roads

The real feel temperature was over 48° C.

The major thoroughfares wore a deserted look even by 10 a.m. as most people preferred to remain indoors.

Those with pressing work tried all ways to beat the heat by consuming, among other things, coconut water, palm fruit, buttermilk and sugarcane juice. Watermelon and yellow cucumber became dear as people bought them to protect their near and dear ones from heat stroke. The worst is yet to come as the ‘Rohini Karte’ when summer peaks, falls on May 25 this year and continues for about two weeks.