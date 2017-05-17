Ongole reels under oppressive heat

People huffed and puffed as the day temperature touched a high of 45° Celsius in this coastal city on Tuesday. Heat wave conditions will prevail during the rest of the week, officials said.
People sweated out even during night time as the minimum temperature hovered around 30° C. The maximum is likely to hover between 43° C and 45° C mark.
Deserted roads
The real feel temperature was over 48° C.
The major thoroughfares wore a deserted look even by 10 a.m. as most people preferred to remain indoors.
Those with pressing work tried all ways to beat the heat by consuming, among other things, coconut water, palm fruit, buttermilk and sugarcane juice. Watermelon and yellow cucumber became dear as people bought them to protect their near and dear ones from heat stroke. The worst is yet to come as the ‘Rohini Karte’ when summer peaks, falls on May 25 this year and continues for about two weeks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor