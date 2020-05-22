Vijayawada

One more COVID death in State

Andhra Pradesh has reported one COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours. The death was reported in Krishna district. The total deaths so far stand at 55. Fifty-one persons recovered and were discharged from hospital.

While 8,415 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, 62 cases were found to be positive. Of this, four from Chittoor and 14 from Nellore were linked to the Koyambedu market in Tamil Nadu. The total positive cases in the State stands at 2,514. Of this, 1,731 were discharged and remaining are undergoing treatment.

The total number of positive cases in the state are 2,667. It includes 2,514 positive cases from Andhra Pradesh and 153 cases from other states. The cumulative positive cases from other States includes Odisha (10), Maharashtra (101), Gujarat (26), Karnataka (1), West Bengal (1), Rajasthan (11) and Tamil Nadu (3).

There are 856 active cases in the State. It includes 728 active cases from Andhra Pradesh and 128 from other States. Also, 1,756 are discharged from the hospitals. The number of patients discharged from the State is 1,731 while 25 are from other States.

