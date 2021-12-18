Vijayawada

One held, gutkha worth ₹3.54 lakh seized

The Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) police arrested one N. Sambasiva Rao, who was allegedly smuggling banned gutkha products. They seized 23, 625 packets of chewing tobacco packets, valued about ₹3.54 lakh.

The team led by CTF K.V. Srinivas Rao conducted raid on a private transport company at Bhavanipuram and seized the stocks.

The accused, a native of Shivayalam Street, Vuyyur, was procuring different brands of gutkha products from the traders and was supplying the same to the local traders, said Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) G.V. Ramana Murthy and V.S.N. Varma, who participated in the raid.

The Bhavanipuram police registered a case on Saturday and investigation is on.


