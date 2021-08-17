One dedicated teacher for each class from now on, says Jagan

CM launches Nadu-Nedu second phase, distribution of student kits

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced a new policy that guarantees appointment of a teacher to each class till Class XII in the 57,000 schools of the State, at an event held at the Z.P. High School here, where he dedicated the development works taken up in schools under the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu programme to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Simultaneously, he also launched ₹4,500 crore second phase works of the programme, in which 16,000 government schools would be renovated besides Anganwadis where additional classrooms will be built. The Chief Minister also initiated distribution of Phase-2 Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits, which include a dictionary this year, to 42.32 lakh students.

Addressing the teachers, students and parents on the campus, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “In the existing system, one teacher has been taking 18 classes a day in primary schools, which is the prime reason for the poor academic standards. The system will be changed by appointing one teacher for each class up to Class XII.”

Govt. school strength rises

The schools would be grouped into six categories from Class I to XII, and made accessible for the students of third to 12th standards within a distance of three km. The Anganwadi centres would soon be designated as Pre-Primary schools. The current student strength was 43.43 lakh in the government schools as against 37.20 lakh in the 2018-19 academic year, he said.

“A sum of ₹32,714 crore has been spent on the education sector for renovation of schools, scholarships, Amma Vodi and other programmes in the past two years. It is intended to bring about a change in the field of education and make quality education accessible to the poor,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Interacts with children

Earlier, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Collector Ch. Hari Kiran, inspected the school and interacted with the differently-abled children. He enquired about the results of the speech therapy in the school. He also asked the other students about the facilities, kitchen, teaching methods and equipment procured for the school.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu, Social Welfare Minister P. Viswaroop and other officials were present.

‘Schools reopened as per WHO advisory’

The Chief Minister announced that the academic year 2021-22 has begun with effect from August 16 in the State. The schools have been reopened as per the World Health Organisation and the Indian Council of Medical Research advisories. He said only 20 students would be allowed in each classroom and in case of excess strength classes would run on alternate days. “The Secretariats will monitor the schools and keep a vigil on the health of students. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed,” he said.