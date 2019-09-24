Officials threatening candidates, alleges TDP

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday cautioned the State government that people would hit back if any attempt is made to push them up against the wall.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Guntur, State president Kimidi Kala Venkat Rao alleged the officials were intimidating the candidates by calling them over the phone. They were being asked to say that no irregularities took place in the village secretariat recruitment examination.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while he was in Opposition, made a hue and cry over alleged leak of question papers. There was no proof then, but now, the candidates were openly ventilating their grievances, he pointed out.

The APPSC and the TDP government followed due procedures while conducting the recruitment examinations. Candidate’s eligibility, caste, rules and regulations were taken into consideration, but the present government seems to have thrown the norms to the winds.

‘High marks raise doubts’

It was not that easy to score high marks — 112/150 — in the examination unless the question paper was leaked. The candidates who appeared for the examination made these observations and the State government was dutybound to clear the air.

It was unfortunate that the Ministers and officials were maintaining studied silence on an issue which affected the future of 20 lakh candidates. Above all, the government was threatening the media and the candidates who sought to highlight the issue.

He demanded that the government put the results on hold and conduct an inquiry into the allegations.