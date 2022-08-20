Officials review arrangements for inauguration of Civil Courts Complex

CJI N.V. Ramana, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the complex on August 20

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
August 20, 2022 04:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers painting the entrance gate of the civil court complex in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers of the Judiciary, Revenue, Police and other departments reviewed the arrangements for the inauguration of the Civil Courts Complex near Raj Bhavan.

Tight security has been put in place by the police for the programme.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the complex on August 20.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers, judicial officers and other VIPs will attend the programme.

AP High Court Justices C. Praveen Kumar and B. Syamsunder, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, District Judge Aruna Sarika, Bezawada Bar Association president Vishnuvardhan took stock of the arrangements with Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and DCP Vishal Gunni and other officers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police made traffic diversions in wake of the CJI and the Chief Minister’s programme. Traffic diversions and restriction have been imposed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
judge

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app