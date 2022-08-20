Officials review arrangements for inauguration of Civil Courts Complex

CJI N.V. Ramana, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the complex on August 20

Workers painting the entrance gate of the civil court complex in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Officers of the Judiciary, Revenue, Police and other departments reviewed the arrangements for the inauguration of the Civil Courts Complex near Raj Bhavan.

Tight security has been put in place by the police for the programme.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the complex on August 20.

Ministers, judicial officers and other VIPs will attend the programme.

AP High Court Justices C. Praveen Kumar and B. Syamsunder, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, District Judge Aruna Sarika, Bezawada Bar Association president Vishnuvardhan took stock of the arrangements with Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and DCP Vishal Gunni and other officers.

Police made traffic diversions in wake of the CJI and the Chief Minister’s programme. Traffic diversions and restriction have been imposed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m, the police said.