‘Officials, public need to know rights of victims’

Speakers at a consultation on victims of trafficking and violence opined that some officers of judiciary, police and other line departments needed to improve their knowledge on victims’ rights. They also stressed the need to enlighten the public on the rights of the victims in trafficking cases.

Many girls and women are suffering the trauma silently as they do not have any knowledge on their rights.

The programme was jointly organised by NGOs Help, Raids, Girls Advocacy Foundation, Vimukthi, Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM), Terre Des Hommes and other organisations in connection with the International Human Rights Day on Tuesday.

Director of Prosecutions Byra Ramakoteswara Rao said many officers did not have awareness on the GOs, Acts and the laws meant for providing financial support to victims after an incident.

State Commission for Protection of Child Right (SCPCR) member V.S.V. Krishna Kumar said that literacy could bring down trafficking and violence on girls and underlined the need to increase girl child literacy in the State.

Concern over trafficking

Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairman B.V.S. Kumar expressed concern over the increasing trafficking cases and said service providers and NGOs should come forward to help the victims.

VMM president B. Keerthi said the Ministers and officers were moving in huge convoys when there was no security for women and girls in society, and some leaders were ignoring the security of women in the State.

“When there is no protection for minor girls in the State and they are living in pathetic conditions, why do the public representatives and bureaucrats need posh houses and police security. Instead, the security can be used for providing protection for common people,” she said.

Later, Mr. Ramakoteswara Rao released a booklet on victims’ safety and their rights.