Officials gear upfor ‘sand week’

Ahead of the ‘sand week’ the district administration has set its sights on a coordinated approach to prevent illegal sand mining and transportation.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar at a meeting with departments of police, Road Transport Authority, revenue and mining, said that five mobile teams would be set up in the places where sand reaches exist.

Sand Task Force teams would be set up at village/mandal/ level comprising of revenue, police, mining, transport and panchayat departments to prevent any illegal mining and transportation of sand.

Check-posts to be set up

The District Collector asked the R&B Department to identify roads that might be used to transport sand and said that check-posts would be put up on these roads.

He also warned that those involved in illegal sand mining and transportation would be sent to jail and said that those in the government departments should not support these elements.

Get info on WhatsApp

All material related to sand reaches, stock yards, and depots should be given by the A.P. Mineral Development Corporation and copies should be given to the police.

A whatsApp group can also be created to share information relating to booking of sand online. All the applications sent during this week would be given priority.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Ch. Vijaya Rao, Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar, Mining DD Subramanyeswara Rao, APMDC officer Naik and SE, R& B Department Madhavi Sukanya were present.