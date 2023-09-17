ADVERTISEMENT

Officials collect ₹59,800 fine from unauthorised vendors at Vijayawada railway station

September 17, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials collected a fine of ₹59,800 from 26 unauthorised vendors during the surprise checks on the platforms of the Vijayawada railway station on Saturday.

The drive was carried out under the supervision of the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Vijayawada Division, Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), Vavilapalli Rambabu. Three unauthorised vendors were held and handed over to Railway Protection Force personnel.

Later, all the vendors and licensees were advised to refrain from charging excess fares and encroaching the platforms. They were told to deploy vending staff with proper permits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rambabu advised the staff to conduct such surprise checks frequently to check the menace of unauthorised vending on the station premises.

He said the Commercial Department was undertaking several measures to provide passengers with quality food.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US