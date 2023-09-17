Officials collect ₹59,800 fine from unauthorised vendors at Vijayawada railway station

September 17, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials collected a fine of ₹59,800 from 26 unauthorised vendors during the surprise checks on the platforms of the Vijayawada railway station on Saturday.

The drive was carried out under the supervision of the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Vijayawada Division, Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), Vavilapalli Rambabu. Three unauthorised vendors were held and handed over to Railway Protection Force personnel.

Later, all the vendors and licensees were advised to refrain from charging excess fares and encroaching the platforms. They were told to deploy vending staff with proper permits.

Mr. Rambabu advised the staff to conduct such surprise checks frequently to check the menace of unauthorised vending on the station premises.

He said the Commercial Department was undertaking several measures to provide passengers with quality food.