Officials begin probe on foster care　

Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department began an inquiry into the foster care system in Krishna district.

Following directions from WD&CW Special Commissioner H. Arun Kumar, Assistant Project Director (APD) V. Swaroopa Rani began the inquiry into the children given on foster care.

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has identified 16 children, who were given for foster care from Navajeevan Bala Bhavan.

Ms. Swaroopa Rani, along with Protection Officer (Non-Institutional Care) Y. Johnson visited the home on Friday. They inquired about how long the minors were with foster parents and the measures being taken by the home management on foster care system.

The inquiry officer questioned Navajeevan Bala Bhavan executive director S. Bala Showry and other staff on the children given for foster care and verified their profiles in the home.

The inquiry will continue, the WD&CW officials said.